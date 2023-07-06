Africa Prudential partners Newgen on digital innovation

Africa Prudential PLC, a digital business solutions provider has announced a strategic partnership with Newgen, a global leader in unified digital transformation platforms.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Africa Prudential as it further solidifies its position as a trusted business partner and extends its reach within Nigeria and the West African region.

Africa Prudential has consistently demonstrated its commitment to delivering exceptional services and innovative solutions to its esteemed customers.

With this strategic alliance, Africa Prudential aims to leverage Newgen’s cutting-edge technology and expertise to enhance its digital business solutions portfolio, as this partnership aligns perfectly with its vision of driving efficiency, enhancing customer experience, and fostering growth in the Nigerian capital market, says Obong Idiong, Managing Director/CEO of Africa Prudential Plc.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Newgen, a globally renowned company known for its technological prowess,”

“This strategic partnership positions Africa Prudential at the forefront of innovation, enabling us to provide our clients with state-of-the-art digital business solutions. Together, we are committed to driving sustainable growth, empowering businesses, and contributing to the economic development of Nigeria and the West African region, Idiong said.

Newgen’s unified digital transformation platform, encompassing process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities, has gained global recognition for its ability to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. By combining Africa Prudential’s deep understanding of the local market and Newgen’s advanced solutions, this partnership aims to revolutionize the digital business landscape in Nigeria and beyond.

Africa Prudential’s long-standing reputation for customer satisfaction, combined with Newgen’s industry-leading low code application platform and intelligent process automation solutions, will revolutionize how businesses operate in Nigeria. From seamless onboarding to efficient service requests, streamlined lending and underwriting processes, and a host of other use cases across industries, Africa Prudential and Newgen aim to unlock simplicity, speed, and agility for their clients.

This partnership also highlights Africa Prudential’s dedication to continuous improvement and adherence to global best practices. Africa Prudential is certified for ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and maintains a CMMi 2.0 for Dev Level 3 assessment, further underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering world-class solutions and services.

With operations across London, Dubai, New Delhi, Singapore, Sydney, and Tampa, Newgen’s partnership with Africa Prudential enables a broader geographical footprint and strengthens their shared vision of transforming businesses in the digital age.