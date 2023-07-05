Reform Juice Co. Targets Becoming Africa’s Biggest Cold-Pressed Beverage Company

Babalola Disu, an experienced finance professional and founder of Reform Juice Co., has revealed his ambitious plan to make the company Africa’s leading cold-pressed beverage brand. Having identified the organic fruit and vegetable retail market space as their key arena, the company is committed to providing ‘clean label’ products, free from additives, preservatives, and artificial sweeteners.

“What you see at the front of our labels is what you get,” Disu stated. “Just healthy organic fruits and vegetables cold-pressed to retain all the goodness and nutrients.”

Disu’s motivation to start Reform Juice Co. was inspired by his own personal journey. He watched his mother improve her digestion with fresh pineapple juice from a centrifugal machine, and witnessed firsthand how organic meals helped his Auntie battle cancer. Disu expressed concern over Nigeria’s shift from healthy meals to fast-food, and the resulting increase in Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD).

“We have moved from a culture of fresh, honest foods to off the shelf un-fresh and dishonest foods,” Disu lamented. To counter this trend, he decided to create an honest product that would help reform dietary choices.

The long-term vision for Reform Juice Co., Disu explains, is to become a globally recognised health and wellness brand, comparable to how Starbucks is recognised for coffee. The company aims to be invited into homes across the world, offering a variety of products that are beneficial to the body. Disu’s dream is to meet the clinical standards of pharmaceutical companies to ensure quality control.

Reform Juice Co.’s highest selling product so far is the Citrus Cooler, which Disu created in a bootstrapped environment. “Our first most valued product should be something vibrant, firm and have a young feel,” Disu said, explaining the choice.

The company has learnt valuable lessons in its first year, from dealing with logistical issues to fluctuations in energy prices. It also faced challenges in obtaining local currency and understanding market dynamics.

Disu shared key take-home lessons for Reform Juice Co.: “We introduced the price strategy through price skimming due to the uniqueness of the product, however due to inflation, the mass market has become more price sensitive.” He added that redesigning the packaging to offer different sizes could increase sales. Also, Disu aims to introduce a merchandise strategy, promoting the brand while generating revenue for their community goals.

With these strategies, Disu is optimistic about the future of Reform Juice Co. “Our aim now is to incorporate these at Reform Juice Co. as we provide a clean label product so many people can live healthier and happier lives in their body and souls, whilst making a profit,” he said.

For more information about Reform Juice Co., visit their website: www.Reformjuice.com

Follow them on Instagram:

@reformjuice