Accelerex gets investment credit ratings from Agusto & Co, GCR

Global Accelerex, the Nigerian subsidiary of Accelerex Holdings Mauritius (Accelerex) has been assigned A- (stable outlook) credit rating by Agusto& Co and A2NG (short term, stable outlook) credit rating by Global Credit Ratings (GCR). In its ratings announcement, Agusto& Co noted that the assigned ratings reflect Global Accelerex’s good financial condition evidenced by good profitability,…