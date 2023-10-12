50 paediatric patients awaiting surgery get Merchant Bank’s aid

NOVA Merchant Bank, one of the leading merchant banks in Nigeria, has sponsored a paediatric surgical intervention, as part of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) programme, within its UPLIFT initiative project.

The initiative conducted in partnership with the Association of Paediatric Surgeons of Nigeria (APSON) has impacted 50 indigent patients at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

APSON is the umbrella body of all Paediatric Surgeons in Nigeria engaged in the treatment of surgical issues in children, the education and training of specialists in Pediatric surgery, and the enhancement and preservation of the high standards and quality of surgical care provided to children.

The collaboration is seen as an indication of NOVA’s commitment to community development and its dedication to impacting lives through its UPLIFT Initiative projects aimed at creating current solutions for future sustainability.

Nath Ude, managing director of NOVA Merchant Bank, said, speaking on the motivation behind intervention said NOVA envisions a future in which millions of people have free or low-cost access to healthcare and where preventable illnesses and fatalities can be mitigated.

“This intervention is a stride towards achieving this vision.” He added that, “No child should be deprived of their promising future due to a lack of healthcare accessibility” Ude said noting that the impact of this project will endure the test of time.

Roland Osuoji, president of APSON, also speaking on how crucial the aid is said “In the past year, Lagos state heavily subsidized paediatric operations for children between the ages zero to 12 which have resulted in a growing waiting list, stretching until 2025.”

He added that the initiative not only reduces the backlog but also saves lives and offers hope to these deserving families.

Commenting on the patient selection process, Omolara Williams, the Local Organizing Committee chairman of the medical outreach, said the team surveyed a group of patients from its database and selected those who were on the waiting list due to financial constraints.

They contacted as many of them as possible and came up with patients ranging from one to 14 years old who will receive treatment for their pediatric conditions through the intervention.

She further emphasized the need for continued regional and national initiatives like this to bridge the gap in paediatric surgical care accessibility.

Lauding the support, Adetokunbo Fabamwo, LASUTH’s chief medical director, described the collaboration as a reflection of a shared vision of a healthier and brighter future for children in Nigeria.

He noted that the impact not only mends bodies but also builds dreams.

NOVA Merchant Bank Limited is an investment-grade-rated merchant bank in Nigeria, offering an integrated suite of financial solutions.

Its services include financial intermediation, wholesale and investment banking, asset and securities management, trade services, cash management, transactions, and digital banking.