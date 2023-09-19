NDIC to pay depositors of defunct Peak Merchant Bank

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has assured depositors and ex-staff of the defunct Peak Merchant Bank that it has concluded arrangements to pay their first liquidation dividend.

This was contained in a statement signed by Bashir A. Nuhu, director, of communication and public affairs.

According to the statement, the verification exercise would enable depositors of the defunct bank to cross-check and ascertain their account information as well as balances with the bank at closure.

“We enjoin all eligible stakeholders of the defunct bank to visit any NDIC offices or visit the NDIC website on www.ndic.gov.ng for verification of their claims commencing from Monday, September 18 to October 16, 2023, while duly completed verification forms can also be sent to the corporation’s email address,” the statement said.