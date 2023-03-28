2023 FIFA women’s world cup trophy unveiled in Abuja

World leader in digital payments and worldwide partner of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), Visa has unveiled the 2023 original Women’s World Cup Trophy in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital

The FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy to be competed for by 32 teams from across the globe between July 20 and August 20 was unveiled at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel on Sunday.

Andrew Uaboi, the Visa Vice President West Africa in his remarks said the firms partnership with FIFA Women’s World Cup is an opportunity to showcase the passion that comes with football.

Uaboi said: “As we all know, football breeds a lot of passion in us, it is a force for bringing and connecting people, and it is a force that we believe can be utilised to bring change in the world. That is why we have decided to partner with FIFA and this partnership has been ongoing for quite a bit, like 15 years.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup is one of the most exciting events in world football and we are thrilled to be a partner of the tournament.

“The trophy represents the pinnacle of women’s football, and we believe that this tour will inspire young girls to dream big and pursue their passion for the beautiful game, provide a platform to showcase the talent of African women in football and encourage the development of the sport.

“We are passionate about using our platform to make a positive impact on society. We believe that football has the power to drive progress and we are committed to supporting the development of the game in Africa and around the world.”

He further said what Visa is doing is not just an investment in hard-earned resources, but it is also an opportunity to showcase and bring young girls and women around the world together.

“What they can do and also what they can use to showcase their talent and also as a platform to embody and enhance themselves.

“So for us, it’s not just an opportunity, to just bring the trophy to everybody to see and also give the young ladies an icon, a platform through which they can identify and aspire to be into great individuals, Uaboi said.

On her part, Seun Dramola, a member of the Visa team said the unveiling ceremony was to showcase that the FIFA partner truly believe in Nigerian talent and expressed delight over Super Falcon’s qualification for the Women’s World Cup.

“We are supporting them because football is a unifier and also derived gender equality, that is what Visa is passionate about because we have been very focusing women’s development and that is why we are doing what we are doing”, she said.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup will be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia and holds from Thursday, 20th July 2023 to Sunday, 20th August 2023.