‘Sapa’ from ‘Japa’: Nigerians Weigh Economic hardships and hope

In the midst of economic challenges and diminishing trust in governance, Nigerians find themselves grappling with the harsh realities of soaring living costs and uncertainties. The “Sapa” from “Japa” phenomenon reflects the struggles many citizens face abroad; some still opt to leave the country in pursuit of better opportunities.

The economic challenges, characterised by a staggering rise in food inflation to 32.84 percent as of November 2023 (compared to 24.13 percent in the same period in 2022 on a year-on-year basis), has plunged over 71 million Nigerians into abject poverty, according to the World Poverty Clock.

The “Sapa” from “Japa” phenomenon reflects the struggles many citizens face abroad…

This surge in food inflation has significantly impacted the daily lives of Nigerians, forcing them to spend more on essentials. Particularly noticeable is the steep increase in the price of a 50kg bag of rice, averaging N60,000, and the skyrocketing prices of chicken during this festive period. A recent survey by BusinessDay in Alagbole, Akute, Agege, and Olambe markets reveals that the average price of old-layers chicken has surged to N6,000, compared to N3,500 in 2022.

In response to the economic challenges, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has implemented a bold economic reform agenda, including the removal of a popular but costly petrol subsidy. However, this move has inadvertently fueled a surge in transportation fare, further adding to the economic hardships facing the citizenry.

It is against this backdrop that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent intervention in reducing transportation fares stands out as a noteworthy attempt to alleviate the financial burden during the festive season. The President has announced a 50 percent reduction in inter-state transport fares and free train rides for Nigerians travelling between December 21, 2023, and January 4, 2024.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information & Strategy to the President, listed the five transport firms benefiting from this initiative as GIG (God is Good), Chisco Transport, Young Shall Grow, God Bless Ezenwata, and Area Motor.