Of times, seasons and punctuation marks (2)

This time has been described as a pause. The time to reflect. Some people will keep looking for distractions but you cannot be distracted the whole time. There must be time set aside to ruminate over the past, the present and the future. Many things will change in the future, how are you positioning yourself? This is the second half of the article I started last week. Enjoy.

Let me break it down. If you know you have lost something and know you are never finding it, don’t trouble yourself as to what life would have been like with it. Just move on. I know many people have lost a lot of money on … say the stock market. Every time they need money, they will wallow in deep depression wondering what may have been if they did not lose the money. It is lost. Move on until something else comes. Sometimes when we think there is a full-stop we must realise that a new sentence can start immediately after. So, the story is not over (at least not until the fat lady sings)

That sort of wondering never ever did anybody any good but definitely has done a lot of evil. A pity party only has loneliness, depression, possible suicide as its guests.

Punctuation marks to written communication is like times and seasons in our lives. What a tragedy it would be if all the years and all our lives rolled in and out endlessly without any demarcations (punctuations). The important thing is to know when the season is a comma, semi-colon, bracket, full stop or the beginning of another sentence.

What did this foetus need, destiny helpers who ensured it lived, more destiny helpers who adopted it, another destiny helper who blurted out her story in anger and her determination to make her life count for something. The realisation that her pause was a comma and not a full stop must have been exhilarating.

At what punctuation mark are you right now in your life. What help do you need and who is helping you. Almighty, (remember the maker of heaven and earth), has placed people at strategic places to help your destiny. Do you recognize them? The Manual for living says there is a time and season for everything under the sun Be sure to recognise your season, time or punctuation mark. You don’t want to wear winter clothes in the summer and vice versa. In the manual for living. there was a group of people who were famous for their being able to discern the times and seasons-the sons of Issachar.

I have not written a blog post since February. Oh! I could tell you a hundred and one reasons why not and all of them would be valid. A shout out to Mobs who asked after my writing and did not seem very impressed with any of my reasons (excuses). She is a destiny helper even though she does not know it. Her simple question has resulted in this post.

Just to finish, I was talking to a teenager who was feeling pressured by her classmates to go out with a boy in her class. I explained about life punctuation/ times and seasons to her. Teenagers should really just have friends, study, play sports and generally enjoy themselves. If they start having relationships (even if you can call it that) with the opposite gender, because they are not fully equipped mentally and emotionally, the situation may get out of hands and lead to something unwanted like a teenage pregnancy or in the very least a (broken heart). We all know this is not the end of the world neither is it a final full stop but it may be a long pause and a different paragraph instead of a short pause.

At the end of this month I get my full health coaching certification after a whole year of intensive learning. My question therefore is this, do you know where you are punctuation wise, spiritually, physically, financially, career wise, health and weight wise and finally relationship wise? Are you even measuring this? In consulting we usually say “what you don’t measure you cannot manage”. If you don’t know where you are, how will you know when you are on a comma or full stop or when you have arrived at your destination?

Do you have mentors (or are you mentoring) in all these areas? People who Almighty has sent your way to help you get to your goal.

As we enter the second half of the year take a pulse of your time and season. What punctuation are you at? The manual reminds us that to everything under the sun, there is a time and a season.

Enjoy what you can from the season you are currently in, plan to move to the next season if you can (some people can’t do much until Almighty moves them). Learn from this season and take it easy because it is not by power or might but by the spirit of Almighty.

Are you tired of all the noise out there telling you what you should be doing? Do you wish they would all just keep quiet and let you think? I totally relate. You don’t have to do anything about what I have said. Thank Almighty though for the lady who should have died in the bucket of brine and marvel at the great works of Almighty.

