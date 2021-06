Nigeria needs a new constitution: Tinkering with the current one is futile

The most frustrating thing about Nigeria is that it’s so sclerotic that critical change is virtually impossible. Nigeria defies every theory of institutional change. For instance, political economists say that when a country faces an existential crisis, when it reaches a TINA moment, that is, a “There -Is-No-Alternative” moment, change is inevitable. That’s what Mancur…