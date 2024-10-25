Dear leader, your company is not your family (4)

“Your organisation, no matter how supportive or close-knit it may seem, operates on goals, deadlines, and outcomes. You can be replaced. The company, however, moves on.”

There is a moment, often in retrospect, when you realise something isn’t quite right. It’s not an obvious shift, but more of a quiet erosion. You thought you were just being a loyal and dedicated team player, staying late, skipping lunch, working while sick, or taking on that extra work and project. After all, your workplace feels like family, right? But then one day, in the stillness of your thoughts, you look back and see the subtle pattern: you have been giving more of yourself than you ever intended. The “family” metaphor organisations like to use sounds comforting, but is it really?

But here is the thing about families: they are built on unconditional love and lifelong bonds. Your organisation, no matter how supportive or close-knit it may seem, operates on goals, deadlines, and outcomes. You can be replaced. The company, however, moves on.

It is in these subtle moments, when you look back and piece together the seemingly harmless shifts, that the truth becomes clear: your company is not your family. And it is time to reconsider the boundaries before the weight of this false sense of belonging consumes more than just your time.

Your career matters, but it’s not your whole life.

For many employees, it is easy to equate personal worth with job performance. You are constantly praised for being “dedicated,” “loyal,” or “a team player,” but these labels can sometimes carry the hidden expectation that your life revolves around work. It is crucial to remember that your job is important, yes, but it’s only one part of your identity. You are more than your job title.

Your career should be a source of fulfilment, not a cage. True success comes when you can separate your work from who you are as a person. By valuing yourself beyond your job, you allow yourself the freedom to cultivate a well-rounded, meaningful life outside of the office. This balance is key to avoiding burnout and building long-term satisfaction, both professionally and personally.

One of the most powerful tools an employee can use is setting boundaries. Establishing clear limits is not just about protecting your time; it’s also about protecting your emotional and mental well-being. When your work and personal life blend into one, it becomes difficult to recharge, which can lead to burnout.

Consider the importance of setting work hours and sticking to them. If your company culture subtly suggests that working late or on weekends is expected, learn to respectfully push back. This is where boundaries matter. It is perfectly fine to be committed to your work, but your personal time is sacred. It is where you recharge and reconnect with the other aspects of your identity.

Self-care is not a luxury; it is a necessity. Exercise, spend time with loved ones, and engage in activities that bring you joy outside of work. Remember that it is okay to switch off. In fact, doing so often makes you a more effective, creative, and productive employee when you are actually on the clock.

Practical ways to set boundaries include using your calendar to block out non-negotiable personal time, communicating openly with your manager about your work capacity, and sticking to your allotted vacation days. Don’t fall into the trap of thinking that taking care of yourself is selfish. In reality, it’s the best investment you can make in your long-term success and happiness.

Perhaps one of the hardest truths to accept is that no matter how much you love your job, it is essential to be prepared for change. Company structures evolve, leadership changes, and businesses face downturns. The company that once felt like “family” might not feel the same after a few years. This is why it’s so important to be ready to move on when the time comes.

Holding on to a job that no longer serves your well-being, growth, or aspirations simply because of loyalty is a dangerous mindset. Be willing to evaluate your job regularly; ask yourself if it still aligns with your goals, values, and life plans. If the answer is no, it might be time to consider other options.

One keyway to prepare for change is by continuously building your professional network and keeping your skills sharp. This doesn’t mean being disloyal to your current company; rather, it’s about being smart and proactive about your future. Always have a backup plan. Stay aware of the job market, keep learning new skills, and be open to opportunities that might come your way.

Another aspect of preparing for change is financial readiness. Start an emergency fund and save enough to give yourself the freedom to leave a job if it no longer suits you, without the stress of financial instability. Being financially secure gives you the power to make decisions based on what’s best for your well-being, not based on fear of losing your pay cheque.

Ultimately, your job is just one part of your life—an important one, but not the only one. It is essential to cultivate a fulfilling life outside of work that includes personal growth, hobbies, relationships, and self-care. Don’t let your job title or company define who you are. You are more than your career.

As you move forward in your professional journey, remember the importance of setting boundaries, prioritising self-care, and being prepared for change. These strategies will empower you to build a balanced, fulfilling life where work is just one part of your identity, not the whole picture. In the end, true success is not about sacrificing everything for your job; it’s about thriving in all aspects of your life.

About the author:

Dr Toye Sobande is a strategic leadership expert, lawyer, public speaker, and trainer. He is the CEO of Stephens Leadership Consultancy LLC, a strategy and management consulting firm offering creative insight and solutions to businesses and leaders. Email: [email protected].

