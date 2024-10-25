I turned 62 last week…Never mind the slip

I have never been one to reduce my age or pretend to be someone I am not. My father, the late Mr. Alfred Amodu, would always say, “Stay true to yourself.” I have always believed that who I am is a sum total of my socialization, my family, the schools I attended, the books I read, my environment, my travels, and my friends. At my age, I have become 70 percent of who I can possibly be, but I am still being formed, I am still learning, and I am still becoming. As I grow older, I remain a lifelong learner. No one should stop learning until they are six feet under.

I have taken up a higher degree, I am learning a new language, I am changing my wardrobe, and I am experimenting with new makeup—a new foundation and a more daring lipstick. I am alive and well at my age, and for that, I give glory to God.

Many years ago, while doing my verification at NTA, a dear colleague suggested that I alter my age so I could retire later than I was supposed to. I explained to her that I do not engage in such things. This doesn’t mean I am perfect—for all men have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God, and no one is perfect. My father, the amiable Mr Alfred Amodu, was a state permanent secretary and a technocrat. If he ever heard that I tweaked my age to stay longer in service, he might have disowned me. It’s simply how I was raised.

Then it became a trend, and I started hearing more about age manipulation becoming common among some civil servants. You know someone is definitely over 60, yet they’ve adjusted their age to 58. I even know families where a younger sibling suddenly becomes older than their elder brother or sister due to these adjustments. Laughable, but true.

There is a story about a director in the civil service who traveled abroad to attend the same course for a second time after maneuvering to benefit from overseas travels. He went to France, but then he fell gravely ill. The doctors couldn’t connect his given age to his illness. One day, one of the doctors asked him to be honest, as the symptoms didn’t align with his stated age. He eventually confessed that he was actually 64 years old, having reduced his age by four years. Sadly, he had blocked the opportunities for younger people, and it was too late. He passed away. It’s a truly sad story.

When you lie to others, it’s not good, but when you lie to yourself, something breaks and destroys your future and your spirit.

And so, I turned 62 last week, on October 19, the same day that former Head of State H.E. General Yakubu Gowon turned 90 years old. It was an incredible honour. I had the privilege of being the Director of Ceremonies at the Public Lecture and Banquet held in his honoor. At the banquet, my co-anchor, Andy Gabriel, told the whole world on live television that I was a year older, on the same day as two others, including the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, who was in attendance, and Kaneng Daze, who was my senior in secondary school. I acknowledged them both on the podium, and in trying to be cryptic about my age, I made a major faux pas (laughter). I accidentally shaved off four years from my age by mistake. I said I was born 32 years after Gowon was born when the correct thing was actually 28 years after he was born.

By the way, when I turned 60, it was widely publicized. So when someone at the end of the banquet said, “Madam, you’re a good 58 years old. You’re still a young woman. I am 60,” I stepped back. That’s when I realized I had made a mathematical blunder. So, I boldly said to him, “I am two years older than you, sir.” He replied, “But those numbers…” Yes, those numbers! It can happen to the best of us.

To H.E. General Yakubu Gowon, Happy Birthday, sir! It was surreal to anchor the activities surrounding your birthday. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

And yes, it was an error. I am a good 62 years of age and proud of every year. I am thankful to God for His mercies!

Eugenia Abu Social Issues

Share