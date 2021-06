Medical negligence – The logic, the sound and fury

On July 15th, 2016, in Ipswich, UK, an Optometrist – Ms H.R., who worked in a local branch of Boots Opticians, was found guilty by a court of Manslaughter through Gross Negligence. The story was that Ms H.R. had seen an eight-year-old boy who complained of impaired vision for routine eye examination at her shop….