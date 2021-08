Covid-19 is real and has come to stay for some time. We need to change to accommodate the pandemic. We as Nigerians must continue to keep the protocols advised by the government given the poor state and ‘on your own’ nature of our medical facilities. The recent spark in the Covid-19 cases in Nigeria during…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login