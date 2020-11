Still on the Lekki Massacre, the Nigerian Army quickly denied it was anywhere near where the tragic incident took place. When it became obvious that narrative was no longer tenable, it admitted it was there after all, but only on the behest of the Lagos State government. Next, it vehemently denied shooting at the unarmed…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE