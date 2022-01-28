How to recognise valuable leadership

A value is a preference for one thing over its opposite. Values are ideals pointing in a direction. They are standards of importance that dictate the decision-making process and what is considered a priority. Values are both personal and organisational and applicable in all places and for all humans. Rokeach opined that a value is an enduring belief that a specific mode of conduct or end-state of existence is personally or socially preferable on the opposite or converse mode of behaviour or end of the state.

Hultman also explained that personal values determine or influence human actions and behaviours. They are responsible for shaping peoples’ preferred ways to satisfy individual needs, even if they are unaware. So, organisations don’t have values, but because they are composed of human beings, their cultures are shaped by values. The values of persons shape organisational behaviour and the direction taken by the organisation.

Leaders must have instrumental values for them to function, which are the standards of the importance of pursuing terminal values. The instrumental values that leaders must have include “mastery, social competence, personal integrity, and social integrity.” Using Rokeach’s notion, instrumental values are “respect, integrity, trust, authenticity, care, ethics, honesty” while terminal values are; “empowerment, human development, dependability, sense of community, creativity, growth, freedom.”

While organisational values apply to organisations, they always function in the same way as humans do. Burke listed organisational values such as “human development, fairness, openness, choice and balance of autonomy and constraint.” These values help organisations succeed.

Different cultures, religions, and nationalities have divergent value systems. For example, Family values are a part of the Christian worldview. However, they are not exclusive to it. Buddhism stresses love, compassion, and unselfishness. The book of Galatians lists the fruit of the Spirit as love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control, which can be likened to both terminal and instrumental values.

Hindu culture encourages honour and generosity in the family unit. Buddhism, Hinduism, and Christianity share the values of love, kindness, and benevolence. These values become the bedrock for healthy families and relationships.

In times of conflict, how do you resolve the difference in individual and organisational values?

Values are psychological constructs that are internal to a person. The values of persons shape organisational behaviour and the direction taken by organisations. For an organisation to be effective, the leader’s values must align with the organisation’s values. Hultman points out that if a leader’s values are not aligned with the organisational values, the leader will have difficulty achieving goals when obstacles or hurdles arise. Besides, when a leader’s values align with organisational values, they will be more likely to live out those values instead of just espousing them. This is key for both the leader and the organisation.

Kouzes and Posner pointed out that studies show that followers rate trust or credibility as the most valuable characteristic that a leader can exhibit. Dyer echoes these same sentiments, stating that managers need to develop greater congruence in their behaviour to build greater trust in organisations.

With this being said, the critical value that leaders should have is honesty. When a leader is honest, they have not only freed themselves from pretending to be someone or something that they are not, but they also free themselves, their followers, and their organisations up for success. When leaders are honest and authentic, they help establish a non-threatening climate that can help motivate employees. Hultman submitted that lack of authenticity is a significant barrier to effectiveness in leadership. It creates misalignment and an environment of mistrust and defensiveness. Northouse also touts the importance of honesty as a value for leaders, pointing out that leaders who do what they say will score higher when reviewed by followers and typically have a higher goal attainment rate.

Values are both personal and organisational in nature, applicable across the board. Values are the driving force in human motivation and corporate culture, and balance among values is essential to a healthy workplace and long-term organisational success. Organisational leaders can influence decisions that affect the growth or demise of the organisation. In today’s global economy, leaders are faced with challenges in dealing with honesty and integrity, which is a quality needed to succeed in any atmosphere. Organisational leaders are expected to operate with honesty, integrity, and ethics to build trust within organisations to maintain a competitive edge.

Accordingly, the best way to increase the organisation’s effectiveness is to raise trust among people. Leaders must possess the instrumental value of honesty to build confidence to operate at an optimal level ethically for their lead. As significant decision-makers, leaders have definite, essential responsibilities regarding developing and maintaining an organisation’s ethical culture. Leaders should be ethical, embody their vision and values, and influence others to follow their lead.

Organisational leaders are aware of maintaining integrity to build trust with others because it is the glue that holds people together in any organisation. When leaders lead with integrity, they improve their business and culture, making a difference in the world.

Further, leaders that build honesty, trust, relationship, and teamwork create a climate of collaboration. Leaders that want high-level performance, coupled with honesty, trust, and cooperation, must demonstrate and set the stage for trust and integrity to be upheld in the organisation. When this is achieved, organisations can compete globally with an advantage built on well-constructed, ethically sound business practices.