While there is no doubt that the government is broke and desperately looking for all sources of additional revenue, it should not be done in such a way that will jeopardize other efforts. This looks like the case with the new finance bill and its implications on financial inclusion efforts in Nigeria. Completely ignoring complaints…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login