Let me start by saying that the world is going through a new world order with the emergence of the Taliban in Kabul. The danger in Kabul has just started after the carnage of twin bombings that was reported to have killed 13 United States service members and more than 60 Afghans near Kabul international…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login