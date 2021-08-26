Afghanistan: A lesson for Nigeria

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 the Taliban, an Islamic terrorist group invaded Afghanistan and overthrew the ruling government. This was 20 years after the self-same group was driven out by the American military.

The United States of America which had been controlling the political activities of the country since 1999 also vacated Afghanistan, shutting down its embassy in Kabul, and is in the process of evacuating its citizens out of the country. Diplomatic relations between the United States and Afghanistan date back to 1935. In the course of that relationship, America was responsible for setting up the Mujahideen, an extremist group, as part of its strategy in its contentions against the Soviet Union and China-two countries with which Afghanistan shares borders.

In the wake of Kabul’s fall, many other countries and nationals like Britain and NATO, who were before then supporting America in running the affairs of Afghanistan also fled. Even the citizens of Afghanistan were seen trooping out of their country in their numbers just to save their dear life.

The people of Afghanistan could be said to have just been taken back to the 20th Century. The country has gone full cycle to the age of fundamentalism and its attendant trappings. The future is therefore uncertain for the people of Afghanistan and their fate hangs in the balance.

This ugly development in Afghanistan has some lessons for Nigeria and Nigerians. Like in Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ where Obierika showed true friendship to Okonkwo by taking care of his business affairs in Umuofia and selling his yams, while Okonkwo was in exile in Mbanta. But Obierika refrained from building Okonkwo’s house for him. Rather he wanted the latter to come back and do the task himself. This cannot be delegated in consonance with the African world view.

There is a leadership lesson for Nigerian leaders to learn. The leaders of Afghanistan refused to govern their country properly; probably thinking that America will always be there for them

Therefore and taking a cue from the immediate foregoing, Nigerians are the ones that will build their house (Nigeria). No friend, not even America will build Nigeria but Nigerians. This insightful position buttresses the views of Matthew Hassan-Kukah, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, who with other well-meaning Nigerians have reiterated that running to America for help, will not solve our problems.

It is therefore apt to suggest that those Nigerians, who chose to be in ‘exile’ while at home, should rather come ‘home’ and join hands with all well-meaning citizens to rebuild the country. It is instructive to note that America has its own National Interest which it pursues with much fervour at every point in time, no matter who is involved. Thinking that America will simply supply arms and help Nigeria conquer its enemies (Boko Haram, Bandits, Separationists, Corruption, etc.), is a fallacy.This is because history has proven that the US does not venture into areas where its national interest is not guaranteed.

For instance, after conquering Afghanistan, Washington set up its government of interest in that country as a means of getting back at the 9:11 attackers. America had to leave Afghanistan when they felt there was nothing at stake for them. They had made their point by tracking down the terrorists who invaded their country, subduing them and setting up a government according to their philosophy. And when its national interest was no longer guaranteed, America quickly found a way as usual and abandoned Afghan to its fate, which was obviously the reason why the Taliban had an easy ride into Kabul without firing a bullet.

Meanwhile, Nigerians who are planning and agitating for war against the country should learn from the events in Afghanistan. No doubt, the agitators are right in their rights. However, it remains true that in every family, there are always moments of dispute and misunderstanding and these can be sorted out amicably, for no matter the bone of contention, family is family.

Moreover, there is a leadership lesson for Nigerian leaders to learn. The leaders of Afghanistan refused to govern their country properly; probably thinking that America will always be there for them. And then the unexpected happened, American hastily withdrew its military support and the rest is history. The Afghan leaders failed to do the needful; rather they gave room for corruption and ill-practices which weakened the patriotic instincts of the public servants, the military and security agents. Little wonder the Taliban made their way to Kabul without any resistance. Nigeria needs leaders with visions and people oriented to move the country forward. Not leaders that will quickly jet to advanced countries for Medicare while medical doctors are on strike, leaving the poor masses to suffer and possibly die.

Nigerians should therefore concentrate more on what binds us together rather than what separates us. There is a tremendous power in diversity, if well managed. As much as possible therefore, the relevant lessons should be drawn by Nigeria and Nigerians from the on-going debacle in Afghanistan.