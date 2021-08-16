Scores killed as US take control over Kabul airport

Scores of people were killed at Kabul’s international airport on Monday, causing chaos and panic as the United States troops guarded the evacuation of embassy staff.

Several reports said multiple gunshots were heard at the airport, though it was not clear how the people were killed.

The incident came a day after the Islamic Taliban seized the country’s capital, taking over the presidential palace in Kabul and assumed control of the Afghan capital.

Reuters report that American diplomats were evacuated from their embassy by helicopter to the airport while thousands of people rushed to the airport, desperate to leave the country.

President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country on Sunday as the Taliban entered the city, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed.

Ashraf did not however, disclose his location but reports claimed that he had flown to Tajikistan along with national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib and other close associates.

Several world leaders have called for calm in the country, urging the Taliban to allow people who want to leave the country free passage.

The BBC also reported that the chaos at the airport may have been caused by rumour that those without visas were being allowed to travel, during the evacuation of foreigners and some Afghans with links to foreign governments.