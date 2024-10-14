Some of the easiest countries to immigrate to do not require a degree. This enables individuals to relocate without formal higher education qualifications.

The easiest countries to immigrate to without a degree were ranked based on three key metrics. These include the percentage of foreign-born individuals with a low level of education who have settled in these countries over the last five years, as reported in the OECD Indicators of Immigrants Integration, 2023.

Also, the percentage of employment for foreign-born individuals with a low education level and the percentage of international migrant stock (% of population), sourced from the Migration Data Portal, 2020, were considered.

The three metrics were averaged, and the countries were ranked based on the highest average compiled by Insider Monkey.

Here are 12 easiest countries you can move to without a degree

1. Iceland — average percentage: 43

In Iceland, approximately 30% of the foreign-born population has low levels of education, and the employment rate for this group stands at 81%. International migrants make up 19% of the population. These figures suggest that Iceland is a favourable destination for migrants with lower educational qualifications. The high employment rate for foreign-born individuals with limited education is particularly noteworthy, indicating that job opportunities exist for those without a degree.

2. Luxembourg — average percentage: 43

Luxembourg’s foreign-born population consists of 12% with low education levels, while the employment rate for this group is 71%. The country has a significant international migrant population, accounting for 48% of its residents. Luxembourg’s advanced economy has made it an attractive destination for individuals without higher qualifications, and the country offers various employment opportunities for those with lower levels of education.

3. Malta — average percentage: 42

Malta has a foreign-born population where 24% have low education levels, and the employment rate for this group is 74%. International migrants make up 26% of the country’s population. These statistics indicate a growing trend of migration to Malta, with opportunities available for those without a degree. The relatively high employment rate for foreign-born individuals with low education suggests that integration into the labour market is achievable.

4. Italy — average percentage: 41

In Italy, 53% of the foreign-born population has low levels of education, and the employment rate for this group is 58%. International migrants represent 11% of the population. Italy’s rich cultural heritage and economic opportunities have attracted many expats, including those with limited educational qualifications. Although the employment rate is lower than in other countries, the presence of job opportunities for foreign-born individuals without degrees remains.

5. Greece — average percentage: 41

Greece has the highest proportion of foreign-born residents with low education levels, at 56%, while the employment rate for this group is 53%. International migrants constitute 13% of the population. The high percentage of low-educated foreign-born individuals suggests that Greece has flexible immigration policies. Despite a slightly lower employment rate, there are still job opportunities for immigrants with limited education.

6. Cyprus — average percentage: 39

Cyprus has a foreign-born population with 30% holding low education levels, and the employment rate for this group is 71%. International migrants make up 16% of the population. Cyprus presents a viable option for individuals without higher education, with a strong employment rate for low-educated foreign-born residents. This makes it one of the easier countries to immigrate to without a degree.

7. Sweden — average percentage: 39

In Sweden, 39% of the foreign-born population has low levels of education, and the employment rate for this group is 57%. International migrants constitute 20% of the population. Sweden’s relatively high employment rate for low-educated individuals and its significant international migrant population make it a favourable destination for those seeking to migrate without a degree.

8. Germany — average percentage: 38

Germany’s foreign-born population includes 38% with low education levels, and the employment rate for this group is 58%. International migrants account for 19% of the population. As one of Europe’s strongest economies, Germany offers a range of employment opportunities for individuals without higher qualifications. The data shows that foreign-born residents with limited education can find work, making it a suitable option for migrants without degrees.

9. Switzerland — average percentage: 35

In Switzerland, 11% of the foreign-born population has low education levels, and the employment rate for this group is 65%. International migrants represent 29% of the population. Although Switzerland has a lower percentage of foreign-born residents with limited education, the employment rate for this group is relatively high. This suggests that there are still opportunities available for immigrants without a degree.

10. Finland — average percentage: 34

Finland has a foreign-born population, 39% of which have low education levels, and the employment rate for this group is 58%. International migrants make up 7% of the population. Finland’s growing reputation as a potential destination for immigrants without higher qualifications is reflected in its employment rate for low-educated foreign-born individuals. Despite the smaller migrant population, Finland offers opportunities for those without a degree.

11. Denmark — average percentage: 34

In Denmark, 31% of the foreign-born population has low education levels, and the employment rate for this group is 59%. International migrants constitute 12% of the population. Denmark offers various opportunities for immigrants with lower levels of education, as evidenced by its employment rate for foreign-born residents. The country’s moderate migrant population indicates that it is a feasible option for those without a degree.

12. Hungary — average percentage: 34

Hungary’s foreign-born population includes 15% with low education levels, and the employment rate for this group is 80%. International migrants account for 6% of the population. Hungary has seen a rise in popularity among expats, offering employment opportunities for individuals without higher education. The high employment rate for foreign-born residents with limited education is particularly encouraging for prospective migrants.

