Work visas without job offers allow you to enter a country, search for employment, and network without securing a job beforehand.

To apply, you typically need a valid passport, proof of education and financial means, health insurance, relevant qualifications or work experience, a travel itinerary, and possibly a motivation letter.

These documents strengthen your application, helping you explore job opportunities and potentially secure long-term residency.

According to DAAD scholarship, here are 9 countries offering job seeker visas without a job offer

1. Germany — Job seeker visa

Germany’s job seeker visa is designed for skilled individuals seeking employment within the country, allowing them to stay for up to six months while job hunting. Eligibility criteria include having a degree recognized in Germany or qualifications relevant to high-demand occupations. Additionally, applicants must show proof of financial means to support themselves during their stay. If a job is secured, the visa can be converted into a work permit, facilitating long-term residency.

2. Portugal — Job seeker visa

Portugal offers a job seeker visa, providing up to 12 months for individuals to search for employment. The visa targets skilled professionals with qualifications or experience in industries facing labour shortages. Financial proof is required to demonstrate that the applicant can sustain themselves during the job search. Once employment is secured, it becomes easier to transition to a work visa.

3. Czech Republic — Long-term visa for job seeking

The Czech Republic provides a long-term visa for job seekers, which allows individuals to stay in the country for six to 12 months while looking for a job. Applicants must have qualifications or skills in demand, along with financial resources to support their stay. The country’s growing tech and manufacturing sectors offer promising employment prospects. This visa is also an entry point to other European Union countries, enhancing job opportunities across the continent.

4. Austria — Red-white-red card (job seeker visa)

Austria’s red-white-red card is designed for highly skilled non-EU workers, allowing them to search for employment in Austria for up to six months. The visa uses a points-based system to assess eligibility, considering factors such as education, work experience, age, and language proficiency. Once a job is secured, the visa can be converted to a red-white-red card for long-term residency.

5. Netherlands — Search year visa (orientation year visa)

The Netherlands offers the search year visa for recent graduates from Dutch universities or top global institutions. This visa grants up to 12 months to seek employment in the country. To be eligible, applicants must have completed higher education within the last three years. Financial proof is also required. The Netherlands is a hub for industries such as finance, tech, and engineering, providing significant opportunities for job seekers.

6. Canada — International Experience Canada (IEC)

Canada’s International Experience Canada (IEC) program includes a working holiday component, allowing individuals to obtain an open work permit for 12 to 24 months. Although not specifically a job seeker visa, the open work permit enables holders to find short-term or casual employment while in Canada. Eligibility is generally restricted to individuals aged 18–35 from participating countries, with requirements varying by country.

7. Australia — Working holiday visa (Subclass 417)

Australia offers a working holiday visa, which allows individuals to travel and work for short periods while exploring the country, with a duration of 12 months. Although not specifically designed for job seekers, the visa provides opportunities to network and find employment. The visa is available to individuals aged 18–30 or 18–35, depending on their country of origin. Proof of sufficient funds to support oneself is required.

8. New Zealand — Working holiday visa

New Zealand offers a working holiday visa, allowing individuals to explore the country while working temporary jobs to support their travels, with a duration of 12 months. This visa is generally available to people aged 18–30, with some exceptions extending to 35 years. Applicants must have enough funds to support themselves upon arrival and for a return flight.

9. United Arab Emirates (UAE) — Visit visa to explore the job market

The UAE has introduced a visit visa for professionals seeking to explore job opportunities within the country, which allows them to stay for three to six months while searching for employment. The visa targets those in industries such as finance, technology, healthcare, and engineering. Applicants must show proof of financial resources to cover their stay. The UAE’s job market is appealing due to its tax-free salaries and rapidly growing sectors.

