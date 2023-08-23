The push for dollar asset listings in Nigeria …the gains, risks

Recently, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) disclosed its proposal to allow companies list bonds denominated in dollars on the bourse, potentially expanding this later to stocks too, with the aim of easing their difficulty in accessing hard currency in Africa’s biggest economy.

The Nigerian Bourse is targeting the initiative at companies operating from the country’s special economic free trade zones and those earning foreign currency, according to Temi Popoola, Chief Executive Officer, NGX.

Besides listing and issuing foreign-currency bonds, the bourse said it is working with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to amend regulations so selected companies can pay dividends in dollars.

What does NGX aim to achieve?

“Our primary objective is to enable these companies to issue bonds denominated in dollars and eventually offer equity in dollars as well,” he said in an interview. “It could potentially address the challenges posed by fluctuations in foreign currency.”

Though Popoola couldn’t give a timeline for when the changes he floated will be implemented but said the willingness of the government to consider market reforms increased the prospect of success. Changes to listing regulations can be achieved in a “relatively short time,” he said.

“Given the proactive stance of the current administration, it is reasonable to anticipate that these objectives can be achieved,” he said. Both retail and institutional investors have “substantial” amounts of dollars that domestic capital markets can tap to encourage more local listings. “If the target companies cannot access dollars in our market, many of them may opt to list abroad,” he said.

Are naira denominated investments losing value?

The fate of the naira has been worsened by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nigerian investors are losing a lot to the devaluation of the naira, meaning they must invest in dollar denominated assets to hedge against the depreciation. Considering the challenges brought forth by naira depreciation, it is imperative to have savings and investment in foreign currency to hedge against currency devaluation or depreciation, especially if you have potential FX obligations.

Do stakeholders agree completely with this push?

Yemi Kale, partner and chief economist at KPMG in Nigeria said “If firms raise dollar debt they also have to repay in dollars. So, a firm issues dollar bonds to make FX transactions example imported inputs. It produces and sells its products in Naira, then has to convert profit back to dollars to pay investors at maturity. See the risk?”.

Kalu Aja, personal finance consultant said, “Dollar is not legal tender in Nigeria. The FGN is proposing to issue dollar bonds in Nigeria. It’s a brilliant move, all those dollars that are “dead” in Nigeria domiciliary will come out. Remember I told you dollar from ATM in Nigeria, we are getting there”.

In his response, Kale said, “Are dollars in domiciliary accounts actually dead? Banks actually have access to them to lend to firms and often do. How to guaranty stead inflow and get the ones not already in the Nigerian banks and stem the incentive to ship most out of the country is to me the bigger challenge”.

Though, Aja acknowledged that there is exchange risk, saying “Of course there is an exchange risk. But companies can’t get FX to import raw materials, so they close shop, see the risk?”.

Another public commentator said, “Anytime you hear foreign investment, it is broken into two – foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign portfolio investment (FPI). This is a move to attract FPI. FPI is volatile because it can leave the country at any time. FDI is always better than FPI. As at Q1 2023, FPI represents 57percent of foreign investment in Nigeria and this is in decline”.

An investment analyst with X (twitter) handle @mayorspeaks who responded to question on whether it is better to keep dollars in domiciliary accounts or invest in bonds, simply said “If you hold your dollar in domiciliary accounts, you earn close to zero on returns. However, an average Eurobond yields between 6-10percent. Now if you have $100,000 saved up in your domiciliary accounts and someone is offering you 8percent per annual (p/a) on a Commercial Paper (CP) or short-term bond (denominated in dollars), will you still maintain your bank?”.

Also speaking, another public commentator said, “This can only give immediate gratification. Long run impact will be catastrophic. It heralds official dollarisation of the economy. I see Venezuella loading. The retail end of the market has not started dollarising. This will lead to retail jumping into holding dollar against naira and the only result will be weak naira. We all saw this play like a movie in Venezuella and at some points in Zimbabwe. Time will tell,” adding that “This policy is likely going to waken the monster or what I called the herd. When you see ordinary people start looking for dollar on the streets of Enugu, Kano and Abeokuta, that is when you know the clock has gone full cycle. The impact is that you may wake up today and see dollar at N700, tomorrow u see it at N1,500. It is a herd effect. You can’t control how it will end”.

Why dollar denominated investments?

Dollar denominated investments are assets, securities and transactions priced in US dollar. Most investors and regular traders in Nigeria have seen their purchasing power and assets diminish over the last few years. Naira denominated investments have lost their value, while the regular staple items have seen their prices rise three folds. Most Nigerians have recently resorted to storing their savings in dollar.