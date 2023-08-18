Five things we know about new ‘Eris’ COVID-19 variant
Omicron has spawned yet another sub-variant that appears to be more infectious and capable of evading existing immunity than many of those that have come before it.
Globally, the EG.5 variant – nicknamed “Eris” after the Greek goddess of strife and discord – is steadily growing in prevalence, but there’s currently no sign that it causes more severe disease.
Here’s what we know so far.
Bears similarities to XBB.1.5
EG.5 is another form of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which contains many of the same mutations as XBB.1.5 – sometimes referred to as the “Kraken” variant, according to an analysis by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
A key difference is that EG.5 carries an additional F456L amino acid mutation in the spike protein that sits on the surface of the virus.
Preliminary evidence suggests that this might help EG.5 to evade neutralisation by antibodies in body fluids, even if someone has previously been infected with one of the previously circulating XBB forms of Omicron. It also has a spike protein mutation called Q52H, the implications of which are unknown.
According to Eric Topol, Professor of Molecular Medicine and director of the Scripps Translational Science Institute in La Jolla, California, EG.5 is likely to have emerged because of the widespread use of monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 infections.
Though effective, these drugs can inadvertently drive the development of viruses with altered properties, because viruses carrying additional mutations are more likely survive and infect other people.
Circulating since February 2023
EG.5 was first reported on February 17, and on July 19, was designated as a ‘variant under monitoring’ – one with genetic changes suspected to affect the way it behaves and with early signals of faster spread.
As of August 7, EG.5 had been detected in 51 countries across Asia, North America, Australia, and Europe, although regional differences in surveillance may mean it is circulating elsewhere as well.
During the week ending 23 July 2023, the global prevalence of EG.5 was 17.4 percent.
“This is a notable rise from the data reported four weeks prior, when the global prevalence of EG.5 was 7.6 percent,” WHO said.
Read also: The impact of regular exercise on cardiovascular health
The WHO has now upgraded EG.5 to a ‘variant of interest’
EG.5 was upgraded to a variant of interest (VOI), one containing genetic changes predicted or known to affect characteristics such as disease severity, transmissibility, or antibody evasion – on August 9.
VOIs must also have a growth advantage over other circulating variants in more than one WHO region, with evidence of increasing prevalence and an increasing number of cases over time, or some other evidence to suggest it poses an emerging risk to global public health.
However, based on the available evidence, WHO has assessed the global public health risk posed by EG.5 to be low, aligning with the risk associated with XBB.1.16 (nicknamed Arcturus) and the other currently circulating VOIs.
“While EG.5 has shown increased prevalence, growth advantage, and immune escape properties, there have been no reported changes in disease severity to date,” said WHO, adding that although an increase in hospitalisations has been observed in countries such as Japan and the Republic of Korea, these aren’t necessarily associated with EG.5.
Reinfections likely despite low risk
The ability of EG.5 to evade neutralisation with antibodies means people are more likely to be infected with it, even if they have previously been vaccinated against COVID-19 and infected with earlier versions of the Omicron variant. Neutralising antibodies are molecules that bind to viruses and destroy them before they get inside our cells and start replicating – so they are an important early line of defense against infection. However, previous exposure to Omicron and/or other SARS-CoV-2 variants makes it highly likely that other forms of immune defense, including T-cells, will recognise and destroy virus
COVID-19 vaccines can still protect
The ability of EG.5 to partially evade antibody neutralisation also means that COVID-19 vaccines are less likely to protect people against infection than they were against earlier SARS-CoV-2 variants such as Alpha or Delta.
Levels of antibodies are also known to wane in the months following vaccination. However, if you have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, your body’s immune cells will mount a faster and stronger immune response against EG.5, than if you hadn’t been vaccinated, making severe disease, hospitalisation or death much less likely.
Booster vaccinations will also top up your antibody levels and make you less susceptible to infection, so if you are eligible to receive one, it is important to take up this offer – particularly if you are more susceptible to severe COVID-19 due to your age or other underlying health conditions.
Updated COVID-19 boosters, expected to be available within the coming months, will not target EG.5 specifically, but are based on XBB.1.5. Its similarity to EG.5 means they are still likely to offer decent protection against it.
👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇Golf 3, 4, 5 N350,000 to N550,000
Toyota Camry big daddy N550,000 to 1.3mill
Toyota Muscle 850,000 to 1.7MILLION
Spider 950k to 2mill
Toyota Tundra 1.850,000
Toyota Camry tiny light N350,000 to 800k
Toyota Avalon N600,000
Land Cruiser jeep 950,000 to 1,300,000
Hilux 1,300,000 to 2m
Toyota matrix N650,000 to 900k
Lexus RX 350 ,950,000 to 2million
Lexus RX 330 750,000 to 1.8
IS250 900,000 to 3mill
ES350 950 to 1,300,000
ES330 950,000 to 2mill
Toyota Prado jeep N950,000 to 1.8
Toyota Hiace Bus N950,000 to 1million
IS350 900k to 2mill
Toyota Avalon N650,000 to 1million
Toyota corolla N550,000 to 900k
Mazda 626 N650,000 to 1.2
Peugeot 406 N700,000 to 1million
Peugeot 207 N750,000 to 900k
Honda accord E.O.D N550,000 to 3 million
Honda Evil Spirit N6500,000 to 1.6m
HONDA Pilot 900,000
CROSSTOUR 980K
HONDA CR-V 750,000
Toyota Avensis N750,000 to 1milli
VENZA 1.680m
TUNDRA N1,200,000
Tacoma 1.850,000
Toyota RAV4 N850,000 to 1.3mill
Toyota Seinna N650,000 to 2mill
Toyota Highlander N900,000 to 1.5 million
Toyota 4Runner 950,000 to N 1.3
Toyota Yaris N550,000 to 1.5 million
GLK 3mill
BENZ ML350 N900,000
MDX 850,000 to 2m
Acura ZDX 950,000 to 2.6mill
TIPPER head 5mill
Dyna Truck 900k
Range Rover evogue 3.0m
Range Rover S 2mill
Benz C-Class 900k to 2millio
Nissan Murano N750,000 to 1 million
Nissan Pathfinder N800,000 to 2
Infiniti FX35 N750,000 to 1million
Infiniti FX45 N850,000 to 8.8 AND MANY OF THE CARS ARE NOT LISTED HEREO8O 8271 2224 }