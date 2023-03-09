Yemi Kale joins KPMG Nigeria as partner, chief economist

KPMG Nigeria has announced the appointment of Oyeyemi Kale as a partner and chief economist of KPMG Nigeria.

According to a statement released by KPMG, as the chief economist, “Yemi will lead the firm’s view on macroeconomics and enhance the breadth of our solutions involving economic modelling & macroeconomic analysis, in private and public sector clients.”

The statement noted that Yemi holds a B.Sc. Honours degree in Economics (first class), Addis Ababa University, and an M.Sc. (distinction) and Ph.D. in Economics from The London School of Economics and Political Science.

“He has deep experience, gained from both the private and public sector, in macroeconomic analysis, financial, economic, and investment research, fiscal and macroeconomic policy advisory. From 2011 to 2021 he served as the statistician general of the federation/chief executive officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)” the statement read.