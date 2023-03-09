Advans Lafayette consolidates operations with new branch office in Lagos

Advans Lafayette Microfinance Bank has celebrated its 10th anniversary and opened another branch located at Zone A, Block 8, International Trade Fair, Lagos, Nigeria.

The new branch, the 30th branch opened by the bank, aims to provide financial services to the local communities, attract new clients and boost economic growth in the region.

It’s also a reflection of the bank’s strong business growth in Nigeria and a result of its strategic expansion drive in the country.

The Trade Fair branch is strategically located to bring exceptional banking experiences closer to the bank’s customers so they can always stay ahead of their financial goals. It promises to offer customers the latest in banking technology through alternative channels offered by Advans Lafayette Microfinance Bank. With a range of financial products and services on offer, including savings accounts, loans, and insurance, the bank aims to provide tailored solutions to meet the diverse financial needs of its customers.

“We have come a long way since our inception in Nigeria, and we owe our success to our staff members, clients, and stakeholders. Our goal is to continue delivering exceptional banking services by making financial services easy and accessible to our teeming customers. As a result, opening the Trade Fair branch in Lagos is part of our strategy of taking quality banking services to our numerous customers across Nigeria, by locating branches as close to them as possible, so that people in these areas can take full advantage of our products and services.

“This is also part of the activities lined up to celebrate our 10th anniversary in Nigeria. We are proud of the milestones in our journey over the past 10 years. From humble beginnings to becoming a leader in the microfinance industry in Nigeria, we have come a long way. We started with a small team of dedicated professionals and over the years, our team has grown significantly, we currently have about 800 staff providing top-notch services to our clients. Along with our staff growth, we have seen a tremendous increase in the number of clients we serve. This is a testament to the trust our clients have in our services,” said Gaetan Debuchy, MD/CEO, Advans Lafayette Microfinance Bank.

“We are delighted to celebrate our 10th anniversary and the opening of our 30th branch in Nigeria. We remain committed to supporting economic growth and development across the country by providing accessible financial services to everyone.

To better serve our clients, we have expanded our branches, reaching more and more people every year. We now have 30 points of sales spread across Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Anambra, Ondo and Abia State,” said Elvis Kwabena Oheneba, DCEO of Advans Lafayette Microfinance Bank.