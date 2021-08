The judgment by the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt that the Rivers State government should be in charge of collecting Value Added Tax (VAT) in the state has thrown up a debate over the revenue sharing formula of the taxes between the Federal Government and states. Value Added Tax (VAT) has since its introduction…

