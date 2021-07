Nigeria’s year-on-year wheat importation has risen by 47.4 percent as prices of close substitutes – garri and rice spike at a faster pace, making semolina, pasta and noodles form a regular part of meals in most urban and rural households across the country. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that the country…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login