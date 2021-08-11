Nigerians withdraw nearly 50% pension contribution in last five years
… as industry gets more from investment returns than contributions …Agusto & Co. projects N20trn asset in next 3years
For every N1000 Nigerians contributed to their pension fund in the last five years, they withdrew about N500, a reflection of Nigeria’s heightened unemployment rate and the retirement crisis that beckon among the citizens of Africa’s top crude producing nation. Out of the annual average pension contribution of N699 billion reported in the last five…
Comments are closed.