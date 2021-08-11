BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Nigerians withdraw nearly 50% pension contribution in last five years

… as industry gets more from investment returns than contributions …Agusto & Co. projects N20trn asset in next 3years

pension
Out of the annual average pension contribution of N699 billion, report revealed that withdrawals averaged about N341 billion in the same period.

For every N1000 Nigerians contributed to their pension fund in the last five years, they withdrew about N500, a reflection of Nigeria’s heightened unemployment rate and the retirement crisis that beckon among the citizens of Africa’s top crude producing nation. Out of the annual average pension contribution of N699 billion reported in the last five…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

﻿