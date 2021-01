Nigeria says it has fulfilled Thursday, part of its bargain in a dollar-denominated bond issued to investors. The offshore debt which matures today is a $500 million Eurobonds issued in 2011, and will be paid at an interest rate of 6.75 percent, the Debt Management Office said in a circular, noting that funds for the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login