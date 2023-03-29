Moribund paper mills push Nigeria’s imports by N1.6trn

Despite an abundance of raw materials, Nigeria has spent N1.6 trillion on the importation of paper and its allied products in the last four years.

From print media to companies and millions of schools scattered around the country, Nigeria’s demand for paper is huge. But like many once thriving industries, inadequate local production creates a deep void, left to be filled with imported paper.

Citing data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria imported paper and its allied products worth N412 billion in 2022, N328.9 billion in 2021, N188.6 billion in 2020, N491 billion in 2019 and N214.3 billion in 2018.

Tunde Obokhai, chief executive officer, DCS Integrated Media said the potential of Nigeria’s paper& pulp, printing, publishing and packaging sector is significantly underutilized with adverse impact on economic growth and development.

Obokhai said challenges such as collapsed infrastructure, foreign exchange shortage, naira depreciation, the rising cost of raw materials, poor research efforts, policy-related issues, etc are major problems bedevilling the sector.

He urged that the government prioritize resuscitating Nigeria’s moribund paper mills or support the establishment of new paper mills in Nigeria, which will tremendously reduce dependence on importation for production activities.

“Government still creates jobs abroad by outsourcing these things and that causes capital flight as a result even when businesses in the industry have made investments, returns do not come in as they should,” he said.

Olugbemi Malomo, the national president of Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria lamented that the heavy reliance of the Federal Government’s major spenders like Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) on foreign printers is killing the local printing industry.

“The Federal Government should come up with a deliberate policy that would make its big spenders like the INEC and UBEC be part of the solution to local paper production,” Malamo said.

“With 60 percent of Nigeria’s population in one school or the other, over 1. 2 billion books are printed annually in Nigeria. All the paper used is imported into the country,” Malamo added.

Folorunso Alakija, vice-chairman of Digital reality Print Limited, a foremost printing, and corporate support services provider said Nigeria’s printing is one of the oldest and profitable industries in the country which has exhibited so much potential but is undermined by challenges.

“The industry is also a large employer of labor but keeps facing many challenges especially as the cost of production continues to increase significantly,” she said at last year’s Nigeria International Print Expo.

Global paper and pulp market was $348.43bn in 2019, according to Statista, and this is expected to reach $679bn by 2027, but findings show Nigeria is not in the party.

Nigeria once had three paper mills in the country: the Nigeria Paper Mill Limited located in Jebba, Kwara State; the Nigerian Newsprint Manufacturing Company (NNMC) Limited, Oku-Iboku, Akwa Ibom State; and Nigerian National Paper Manufacturing Company Limited in Iwopin, Ogun State.

Findings showed the mills are no longer operating even at half of their capacities, despite a privatisation exercise during former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime.

The NNMC Limited, Oku-Ibokun, is said to have been taken over by the Asset Management Company of Nigeria.

Sources in the sector said some of the investors who bought the paper mills from the government since the 2000s had been merely interested in importing papers while claiming to be producing them locally.

“They also did not invest in them. Some of them also did asset stripping,” a source, who did not want his name mentioned, said.

Even if the firms are working at 100 percent capacity today, experts say they can only provide 250,000 metric tons of paper needs as against demand of over 3 million metric tons.

“Nigeria needs 50 small-scale paper mills now,” Oluwaseun Jegede, consultant on market assessment said.

“The big problem investors see is raw materials, but kenaf is now available all over Nigeria,” he said.

There are, however, new paper firms that are expanding investments. Dahua Paper Company is planning to invest $500m in tree plantation in Ogun State to enable it get raw materials for paper production.

Another is Onward Paper Mill, which recently signed a recycling agreement with Tetra Pak. Bee Paper is also one of the new companies that have sprung up to replace unfunctional paper mills.