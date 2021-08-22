Is Wike leading one-man revolution to true federalism?

Niger Delta militants have used the gun to shoot for resource control and true federalism for 16 years; the intellectuals in the South-South and East have used oratory and logic to press for restructuring and power devolution so the states can have more powers and more funds to no avail. Now, one man, Governor Nyesom…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login