Is Wike leading one-man revolution to true federalism?

· Governor spearheads demand for 10% in PIB · Leads south to ban open grazing, signs law in PH · Creates what looks like ‘Immigration’ agency · Dares Fulani oligarchs · Brings down biggest slaughter market in Niger Delta

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has taken actions through lawmaking that may bring the oil region and the states closer to what guns did not do.
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State

Niger Delta militants have used the gun to shoot for resource control and true federalism for 16 years; the intellectuals in the South-South and East have used oratory and logic to press for restructuring and power devolution so the states can have more powers and more funds to no avail. Now, one man, Governor Nyesom…

