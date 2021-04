Nigeria’s already high food prices are expected to take yet another jump as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) considers adding sugar and wheat to the list of items not granted access to foreign exchange for import. In a tweet on Friday, the CBN said it is considering adding the two items on its FX…

