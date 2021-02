Despite decades of sluggish progress, the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) currently being debated by the National Assembly could be the game-changer in unlocking private capital that has the ability to innovate and boost capacity for the domestic gas market. Initiated over 20 years ago, the PIB is expected to reform Nigeria’s cloudy oil sector but…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login