FG pledges economic prosperity as CEOs canvass friendlier FX, Right of Way

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) with a stimulus package of N2.3 trillion will give fillip to the economy across various sectors. Speaking at a presidential dialogue organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) at the weekend via Zoom, Osinbajo said the stimulus package amounting…