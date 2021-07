Nigeria’s federal government has appointed KPMG, auditors and tax advisers, as transaction advisers for the N15 trillion Infrastructure Corporation (InfraCorp), now scheduled to take off by the third quarter of this year. InfraCorp which is expected to help close the country’s huge infrastructure gap is being put together by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),…

