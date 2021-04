Nigeria’s oil rig count, a measurement of the level of oil production activity, has hit the lowest level in six years, a situation that demonstrates a troubling decline in production. Data obtained from Baker Hughes Incorporated and Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) show Nigeria’s oil rig count has reduced to six rigs as of…

