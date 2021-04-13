NNPC projects higher oil output as pipeline vandalism drops

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is optimistic about higher crude oil production following a reduction in oil pipeline vandalism in the country.

A report contained in the January edition of the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) showed that a total of 27 pipeline points were vandalised in January 2021 down from the 43 points recorded in December 2020.

According to Kennie Obateru, group general manager, group public affairs division of the NNPC, the figure indicated a 37.21 percent decrease in cases of pipeline vandalism across the country in the month of January 2021.

Obature stated that the Mosimi Area accounted for 74 percent of the vandalised points while Kaduna Area and Port Harcourt accounted for the remaining 22 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

According to him, the NNPC is working in collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders to reduce and eventually eliminate the pipeline vandalism menace.

The report noted that “to guarantee energy security, the corporation also supplied a total of 1.44 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), translating to 46.30 million litres/day, across the country in the period under review.

“In the gas sector, a total of 223.55 billion cubic feet (BCF) of natural gas was produced in the month of January 2021, translating to an average daily production of 7,220.22 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).

“The 223.55BCF gas production figure also represents a 4.79 percent increase over output in December 2020.

“Also, the daily average natural gas supply to gas power plants increased by 2.38 percent to 836mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 3,415MW.

“For the period of January 2020 to January 2021, a total of 2,973.01BCF of gas was produced representing an average daily production of 7,585.78 mmscfd during the period.

“Period-to-date production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) contributed about 65.20 percent, 19.97 percent and 14.83 percent respectively to the total national gas production.

“Out of the total gas output in January 2021, a total of 149.24BCF of gas was commercialized consisting of 44.29BCF and 104.95BCF for the domestic and export markets respectively.

“This translates to a total supply of 1,428.65mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 3,385.57mmscfd to the export market in the month under review.

“This indicates that 67.15 percent of the daily gas output was commercialized while the balance of 32.85 percent was re-injected, used as upstream fuel, or flared.

“Gas flare rate was 7.73 percent for the month under review (i.e. 554.01mmscfd) compared with average gas flare rate of 7.19 percent (i.e. 539.69mmscfd) for the period of January 2020 to January 2021”.

Obature noted that the 66th edition of the NNPC MFOR highlights NNPC’s activities for the period of January 2020 to January 2021 and published in line with the corporation’s commitment to the tenets of Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE).