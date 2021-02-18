Buhari appoints Orji to head NEITI

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Orji Ogbonnaya Orji as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

Orji, who takes over from Wizard Adio, is expected to serve for a single term of five (5) years in accordance with the provision of Section 12 (2) (a) and 6 (3) of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (Establishment) Act, 2007.

The Appointment which takes effect from Friday, 19th February, 2021, was made known in a statement by Willie Bassey, director of Information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Until the appointment, Orji was NEITI’s Director of Communications & Advocacy.

The new executive Secretary began his career at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and also worked with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) where he managed several donor-funded projects.

Buhari enjoins the new appointee to serve the nation with all sense of responsibility, honesty, diligence and promote good governance in the discharge of his duties.