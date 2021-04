The founder of Stanbic IBTC and Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside, says the $1.5 billion earmarked for rehabilitating the Port Harcourt refinery can build 12 world-class hospitals in different geographical zones across the country. “The $1.5bn earmarked for PH Refinery Rehabilitation by #NNPC could build 12 world-class hospitals costing $125m each — two in each geopolitical…

