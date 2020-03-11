The World Health Organisation has officially declared the Coronavirus outbreak a Pandemic.
The novel Coronavirus outbreak is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.
The declaration signals that health experts believe countries should focus efforts less on containing virus and more on preparations such as getting hospitals ready to handle an influx of patients, stockpiling materials and enacting social distancing policies.
