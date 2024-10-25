Shettima’s aircraft damaged at JFK Airport in New York 

…Nigeria sends Ministerial to CHOGM

Vice President Kashim Shettima’s trip to Samoa to represent Nigeria at the 2024 Commonwealth Heads Of Government Summit has been cancelled after a foreign object hit his plane during a stopover at JFK Airport in New York.

The foreign object damaged the cockpit windscreen of the plane, according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy

Onanuga said President Tinubu, acting promptly, has approved a ministerial delegation to represent Nigeria at the summit in the Samoa capital of Apia while the plane’s repair has commenced.

The delegation, which will now represent Nigeria at the 2024 Commonwealth Heads Of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, is being led by the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal.

The summit began on the Pacific island on 21 October and will end on 26 October. He also revealed that the Vice President and Yusuf Tuggar, the Foreign Affairs Minister, have left New York for Nigeria.

