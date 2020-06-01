Nigeria adds 416 new cases of #COVID19, as total rises to 10578

Nigeria on Monday confirmed 416 new cases of the coronavirus infections, taking the country’s total to 10578.

The number of discharged patients rose to 3122, while the death toll climbed to 299, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said on its Twitter handle.

Lagos reported 192 of the new cases, followed by Edo State with 41.

Other states had the following figures: Rivers-33, Kaduna-30, Kwara-23

Nasarawa-18, Borno-17, FCT-14, Oyo-10, Katsina-7, Abia-5

Delta-5, Adamawa-4, Kano-4, Imo-3, Ondo-3, Benue-2, Bauchi-2, Ogun-2, and Niger-1.

Globally, as of 1:55pm CEST, 1 June 2020, there had been 6,057,853 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 371,166 deaths, reported to WHO.