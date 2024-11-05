Yuletide: Pernod Ricard Nigeria restates commitment to responsible drinking

Pernod Ricard Nigeria the global player in the wine and spirits industry, has restated its commitment to responsible drinking as the end of the year season approaches.

At the recent Lagos Cocktail Week, its campaign, Drink More Water’ was not left out. ‘Drink More Water’ campaign, launched in 2021 as part of its Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap, tackles the issue of binge drinking among young adults.

Responsible drinking is about knowing when to stop as reckless drinking could lead to mistakes that could be costly.

At the event, the brand showcased its premium brands, Absolut Vodka, Olmeca Tequila, and Chivas Regal, offering unique flavours and experiences to cocktail enthusiasts.

Themed “Innovation, Culture and Passion,” the Lagos Cocktail Week which held from 11th to 18th October 2024 was a showcase of creativity with signature cocktails crafted from the iconic Chivas XV, an exciting introduction of Absolut Watermelon, the latest variant of the Absolut Vodka portfolio with a revitalizing sip and paint experience at the Absolut booth and an exclusive one-hour showcase for Pernod Ricard leading with Olmeca Tequila.

The Chivas Regal Bar Battle competition saw talented mixologists compete, blending traditional techniques with modern flair.

Joshua Alabi emerged victorious, taking home a prestigious Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) scholarship and ₦300,000 reward. The annual event is a celebration of cocktail culture which aligns with Pernod Ricard’s Conviviality culture.

According to Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director of Pernod Ricard Nigeria, the brand is excited to be a part of the 2024 Lagos Cocktail Week, a platform that celebrates creativity, innovation, and the country’s thriving cocktail culture, as it marks its 10th anniversary of pushing boundaries.

Chenuet stated “At this year’s Lagos Cocktail Week, we took our consumers on a journey to discover the universe of Absolut Vodka, Olmeca Tequila, and Chivas Regal. We are proud to support the cocktail culture in Nigeria by providing education to bartenders and consumers, as well as premium experiences that reflect our consumers’ developing tastes and lifestyles.”

