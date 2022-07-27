World PR Day 2022: professionals urged to promote purpose-driven communications

Communications professionals and public relations (PR) practitioners in Nigeria have been urged to promote purpose-driven communications in furtherance of the World PR Day 2022 celebrations.

World PR Day is celebrated globally in July and is dedicated to the recognition and celebration of public relations and communications, towards building a unified global agenda in making the world understand and utilize PR better.

The conference, which was held at the MacTay House, Lekki, Lagos, had industry practitioners and stakeholders collaborating to drive conversations around the impact and value of the profession with the theme, ‘Truth, Trust & Transparency’.

Hosted by PR and corporate communications executives, practitioners affirmed that the digital transformation of public relations (PR) has arrived; as brands can now measure the impact of purpose-driven messaging on public perception.

Accordingly, they state further that intelligent media monitoring will also allow communicators to navigate an unpredictable news cycle.

Read also: Sovereign Trust Insurance …providing protection at its best

Omotoyosi Ajayi, head of communications, MacTay and co-host stressed the need for PR professionals to constantly amplify their work.

“If you do not tell your stories, who will? As the PR practice continues to evolve, professionals must master the art of communicating the value they bring to the fore and how PR efforts impact the brand’s bottom line. Our stories of growth and progress are ours to tell and when you do excellent work, you must PR it,” Ajayi stated.

On the future of PR in Nigeria, Tobiloba Olaosun, Internal Communications and Content Manager, VFD Group and co-host stated that PR professionals across all industries will have to adapt, evolve, and pivot to get their client’s brands in the spotlight.

According to her, a successful PR campaign will have to be part of a larger marketing ecosystem as consumers want authenticity more than ever as the media landscape is changing.

“PR professionals will leverage expanded channels to identify media opportunities as PR is pivotal to brand building. Professionals must act in line with the tenets and conduct of the NIPR and other regulatory bodies governing public relations globally,” Olaosun stated.

The fireside conversations featured industry leaders such as Regional Marketing Manager, Dufil Prima foods, Kunle Osinoiki; Strategic Communication and Public Affairs Executive, Charles Olumuyiwa Moyela, head marketing communications and investor relations, Wema bank; Funmilola Falola, African creative entrepreneur and founder MypassionMylife Media; Onye Ubanatu, co-founder, The Comms Avenue, Adedoyin Jaiyesimi, lead strategist, Media DNA, Samuel Adeyemi and PR and Victor Ilo, communications executive.