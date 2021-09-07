Workplace generational gap tops discussion at Diversity and Inclusion Festival this month

The Dive In Festival, a global movement in the insurance sector initiated to engender inclusive workplace cultures is back for the third time in Nigeria, joining over 30 countries taking part in the dialogue across the world. Already, organizers of the diversity and inclusion virtual event have unveiled its line-up of speakers who will discuss this year’s theme, “Mind the Generational Gap”.

The event, slated for September, 22, 2021 on a virtual platform, will look at awakening the consciousness of the Nigerian insurance industry, re-directing the focus of key decision makers and employees generally to the realities of generational gaps in the industry and what that means for business and workplace relationships.

Designed to tackle existing generational bias, traditional organizational hierarchies, and limitations for inclusion arising from a lack of active allyship, industry leaders will discuss the strategies that need to be adopted to drive active allyship within the Nigerian insurance sector.

Facilitating the 2021 Dive In virtual event in Nigeria is: financial broadcast journalist and business anchor at CNBC Africa, Esther Awoniyi. Also billed to speak on the panel is Omokunbi Adeoti, Divisional Director, Human Resources at Leadway Assurance with responsibility for Leadway Health, Leadway Hotels, Leadway Capital and Trusts, Leadway Asset Management, Leadway Properties and Leadway Vie in Cote d’Ivoire. The strategic HR leader will bring her over 20 years of experience in transforming resource functions for various organizations to the conversation, while also sharing how she has helped organizations build positive work cultures that promote inclusion, a statement said.

Nike Anani, Co-founder of African Family Firms, whose active allyship campaign pledge has stirred a positive movement across the media landscape will also be joining the panel as a returning speaker following her participation and representation in promoting diversity and inclusion in the Nigerian insurance industry during the 2020 Dive In Festival.

The other notable speaker includes Abimbola Shobanjo, who heads the Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability unit at AIICO Insurance Plc. Speaking about the event theme Shobanjo said, “Allyship requires being intentional about using one’s influence to advocate the underrepresented by taking positive actions to support them”, she said in the statement.

The statement said the vent registration for the global Dive In festival opened on the 5th of August and will remain open until the 20th of September via www.diveinfestival.com. Dive In is a global movement that provides the insurance industry with the opportunity to take decisive actions to improve diversity and inclusion within the workplace and covers topics including mental health, social mobility, neurodiversity, privilege, and cultural diversity within the workplace.