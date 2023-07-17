Winners in Purebliss campaign to invest reward in business

Two consumers of Purebliss brand were last weekend in Lagos rewarded with one million naira each in the brand’s ongoing ‘60 Millionaires in 60 Days Promo’. The winners said they will invest the money in their business.

The lucky consumers rewarded are Tunbosun Folarin, a Project Manager from Ogun State; Ayanboye Temitope, a businesswoman and resident of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

At the prize presentation, Ayanboye Temitope who was initially skeptical when she was contacted expressed happiness for the reward. She told BusinessDay that she will invest part of the money in her cloth marketing business.

Tunbosun Folarin, another Million Naira winner and resident of Ogun State said he had his kids to thank for participating in the promo. He said he will invest the money in her wife’s business.

A statement from the managers of the brand further said that two other winners emerged in Nasarawa and Kano respectively. Pauline Godfrey, a Fashion Designer who lives in Nassarawa and Abubakar Muhammed, a Trader and resident of Kano State. The consumers are the first four verified winners in the second edition of the promo currently ongoing in Nigeria.

Susie Onwuka, the Head of the Lagos Office at the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), lauded Ok Foods the producer of Pure Bliss for coming out with such a lofty initiative.

Speaking during the Cash Prize Presentation, Bukola Yusuph, Brand Manager Pure Bliss, emphasized Pure Bliss’ commitment to delight consumers through delicious and quality products, and rewards.

“It is all in the brand name. Running the biggest promo within the biscuits Industry where consumers get instant airtime rewards and millions in cash prize is in line with our brand promise and commitment of bliss and mood upliftment. We have 56 Millionaires left to reward and thank consumers who have participated. We encourage others to keep participating as we plan to reward a total of 60 consumers with one million naira each, and also give out 30 Million Naira worth of Airtime.”