Experiential marketers’ body charts new path to business growth

The Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN) marked its 10 years with a two-day brand experience Summit titled “Unlocking the X.” The event also included the association’s yearly meeting and awards.

At the event, speakers including Feyi Olubodun, Founder and Managing Partner of Open Squares Consulting and Ifeanyi Oputa, Founder of Studio24 explored a wide range of topics, including “Activating Brands in the Metaverse,” “Amplifying Live Experiences through Digital,” and “Monetizing Events through Streaming,”

Other topics discussed include”The New Agency Model,” “Creating Experiences With Afrobeat,” “Understanding the Nigerian Consumer through Financial Data,” “The Power of Live Experiences – the BBN Story,” “Insights on Pop Culture,” and “Intellectual Properties (How Agencies can protect their IP)”.

Other industry professionals who shared their experience and insights include Steve Babaeko, President of AAAN and Chairman of IAA Nigeria Chapter, and CEO/CCO of X3M Ideas; Olaitan Adedeji, Director at PwC; Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani; Jane Egerton-Idehen, Founder of J.E.I Consulting; Dare Art Alade, renowned singer and songwriter; Uchenna Uzo of the Lagos Business School; Franklyn Ozekhome, CEO of Identiture Africa; Femi Odugbemi, icon of the Nigerian film industry; Victor Aghahowa, Head of Productions at Multichoice Nigeria; JR Kanu, founder of Reach Africa; and Jimi Daodu, Founder of Vault Hill, among others, shared their expertise and insights.

In another development, the EXMAN has elected Tolulope Medebem ,CEO of AsterIML as its new president.