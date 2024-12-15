Verticul, DecisionSpaak partner to equip Africans with AI skills

Verticul, an e-learning platform by Unify, one of Africa’s top 50 Edtech startups, has announced a partnership with DecisionSpaak Technologies to launch a new course aimed at equipping Africans with essential Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills.

The course, titled Artificial Intelligence 101: Prompt Engineering for Beginners, is led by DecisionSpaak’s Founder and AI Product Leader, Philip Ade-Akanbi.

According to the company, the course provides a comprehensive introduction to AI systems, including chatbots and Large Language Models (LLMs), with a practical focus tailored for professionals in industries such as finance, healthcare, media, and education.

Verticul, Unify’s flagship product, focuses on delivering affordable, market-ready skills to young Africans, making them significantly more employable. With over a thousand learners already enrolled, the platform has earned a reputation for transforming job seekers into in-demand professionals.

“AI is the future, and it is essential for African professionals and companies to have access to top-tier AI training,” said Samuel Omokanye, general manager of Unify.

“Our tagline, ‘How High Can You Go?’ reflects our leap from traditional learning to transformational learning,” he added.

DecisionSpaak Technologies, a leader in advanced technology solutions, specialises in product development and data-driven decision-making to drive digital transformation.

Ade-Akanbi highlighted the growing adoption of AI in Africa but noted the shortage of qualified professionals to implement and manage these systems.

“This course will enable African businesses and entrepreneurs to unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation in the global economy,” he said.

With Verticul’s community-driven approach and DecisionSpaak’s technical expertise, the partnership aims to enhance Africa’s technological workforce, fostering innovation and economic opportunities across the continent.

