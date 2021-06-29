The Macallan brand finds home in Lagos

In fulfillment of its age-old tradition, The Macallan Single-Malt Scotch Whisky has found a ‘Spiritual Home’, at a private lounge, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The unveiling of The Macallan ‘Spiritual home’ took place recently at Miliki, which according to the organisers, is the official spiritual home of the premium luxury brand.

Motunrayo Abiona, the brand spokesperson and ambassador said that The Macallan brand is one of the finest premium products of the Edrington Group in Scotland and has made its way to the Nigerian market since 2017.

The Macallan is one of the highest-selling ultra-premium single-malt scotch whisky in the world, she said.

“Today’s event at Miliki is unique and memorable because we have found a Spiritual Home which is the tradition in every country where the brand exists. We decided to have a soft launch with friends, family whisky enthusiasts as well as for connoisseurs, here at the new home,” she said..

On what makes The Macallan unique, she emphasized that its exceptional oak cask is responsible for 100percent of The Macallan’s natural and vibrant colour.

“At The Macallan, natural colour is something we insist upon. It is the interaction of spirit and wood alone which delivers the rich diversity of colour evident throughout The Macallan range.”

“The level of craftsmanship we put into distilling The Macallan has made it exceptional among others. It is the mastery of spirit and wood that creates the world’s most precious whisky, The Macallan” she further said.

The Macallan is currently being distributed in the country by the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC)”, she added.

Explaining the choice of home for the brand, Patrick Koshoni, founder of Miliki, said the space aligns with what The Macallan brand stands for.

“Our space creates an exclusive meeting point between western luxury and homemade luxury. We created an ambiance where high-net-worth individuals can converge to relax and reflect on their achievements and accomplishments.

Some of the guests present at the exclusive launch includes: Kelechi Amadi-Obi, ace photographer; Mai Atafo, top Nigeria fashion designer; Matthieu Seguin, managing director, Nigerian Bottling Company (Coca-Cola Hellenic); Samuel Oluwatoye, director at Coca-Cola Hellenic; and Adeyinka Adepetun, The Macallan brand ambassador, among others.