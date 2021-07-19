Spectranet repositions as Wi-Fi Network

Internet service provider, Spectranet, has unveiled a new multimedia advertising campaign to reposition itself as The Wi-Fi Network.

Spectranet’s new payoff as The Wi-FI Network is aimed at reinforcing its position as the leading Internet Service Provider in the country in terms of quality of the network, products and service offerings.

The Wifi Network as a positioning payoff line showcases the confidence of the brand in terms of its ability to service current and evolving needs of various customer segments including the fast-evolving Generation Z. The brand provides Wi-Fi solutions for Fixed as well as On-the-move usage. It offers products for moderate users to heavy users preferring Unlimited products and those requiring high download and upload speeds.

Speaking on the brand’s new Corporate speak, the Executive Director at Creativexone, the Advertising Agency to Spectranet, Shola Adegboroye, in a statement noted that Spectranet is customer centric, innovative and nimble brand. The brand so far ran with a faster, affordable and reliable theme. In keeping with the changing times, the brand needs to reinvent itself and step into the next phase of evolution reflecting the aspirations of Generation Z. It also needs to consolidate its offerings across various high-speed technologies under one tag line. According to him, all these unique offerings stand Spectranet out as the Wifi Network.

Speaking on the new positioning, Ajay Awasthi, Chief Executive Officer Spectranet said we have looked critically at the market and it is obvious that we are the leaders when it comes to our unique service offerings across 4GLTE, Fixed Line (FiberOnAir and HomeFiber) for Homes & Estates, and Enterprise Business for MSME’s and Corporations.

UAC Restaurants unveils new Mr Bigg’s family loaf bakery in Amuwo Odofin

Daniel Obi

In a bid to ensure that its bread brand is accessible by consumers, UAC Restaurants Limited in collaboration with CEESAM International Limited, a UAC Restaurants’ franchisee, has commissioned a state-of-the-art bread bakery in Amuwo Odofin, Festac area of Lagos to cater for the neighbourhood.

The Mr Bigg’s Family Loaf Bakery was officially unveiled recently and in attendance were Managing Director of UAC Restaurants Limited, Debola Badejo, Chairman of CEESAM International Limited, Sam Nwaire and other dignitaries.

The bakery, according to a statement is equipped with modern day bakery facilities and the plant has the capacity to feed the Festac, Mile 2, Oluti, Amuwo Odofin, Ojo and the environs.

Speaking on the importance of bread business to UAC Restaurants Limited, Debola Badejo said, “We are constantly looking for ways to offer new and affordable products to the market and the Mr Bigg’s family loaf bread, is one of the many new retail offerings that we have in store for Nigerians.”

On the expansion of bread offering across the country, Badejo stated that this is one of the many bakeries that we are going to open across Nigeria, and this is in addition to our existing Mr Bigg’s restaurant as well as Debonairs Pizza stores.

Reiterating the importance of bread to their business, Sam Nwaire, Chairman, CEESAM International Limited, a UAC Restaurants’ franchisee said that Mr Bigg’s family loaf has the capacity to contribute about 25% to the business turnover.